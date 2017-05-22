BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 22 Pbf Energy Inc
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
* PBF Energy Inc says its unit intends to offer $725 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* PBF Energy -intends to use net proceeds to fund previously announced cash tender offer for all of outstanding 8.25% senior secured notes due 2020, among others
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.