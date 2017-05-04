May 4 PBF Energy Inc:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Pbf energy reports first quarter 2017 results, declares
dividend of $0.30 per share
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* PBF Energy Inc - for q2 2017, expect east coast total
throughput to average 320,000 to 340,000 barrels per day
* PBF Energy Inc - qtrly revenue $4.75 billion versus. $2.80
billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $4.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pbf energy sees q2 mid-continent throughput to average
150,000-160,000 barrels/day; sees gulf coast throughput to
average 175,000-185,000 barrels/day
* PBF Rnergy sees 2017 east coast throughput to average
325,000-345,000 barrels/day; sees fy mid-continent throughput to
average 145,000-155,000 barrels/day
* PBF Rnergy sees fy gulf coast throughput to average
170,000-180,000 barrels/day and west coast throughput to average
140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day
* PBF Energy - special items in q1 include net, non-cash,
after-tax loss of $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share,
lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustment
