UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 PC Jeweller Ltd
* PC Jeweller Ltd - March quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 787.8 million rupees
* March quarter total income 22.09 billion rupees versus 18.84 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources