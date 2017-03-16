March 16 PCG Entertainment Plc:

* Placing of new ordinary shares and board change

* Raised 350,000 stg (before expenses) through a placing of 250,000,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.14 pper share

* Proceeds of placing will be used for general working capital purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)