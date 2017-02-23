Feb 23 PCL Inc :

* Says it will issue 1.5 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 8,000 won/share, for proceeds of 12 billion won

* It will list under symbol of "241820" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

* Expected listing date is Feb. 23

