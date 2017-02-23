BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00
Feb 23 PCL Inc :
* Says it will issue 1.5 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 8,000 won/share, for proceeds of 12 billion won
* It will list under symbol of "241820" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Expected listing date is Feb. 23
Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company