* PCM - co, its units, its canadian units, entered into a second amendment to fourth amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Amendment provides for an increase in maximum credit, as defined in amendment, from $290 million to $345 million

* Amendment provides for an extension of maturity date from march 19, 2019 to march 19, 2021