* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 PCTEL Inc:
* Pctel reports $25.0 million in first quarter revenue
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $25 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016