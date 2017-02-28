Feb 28 Pdc Energy Inc
* Q4 2016 production increased 34% to 69,620 boe/d, compared
to 51,980 boe/d in q4 of 2015
* Pdc energy announces 2016 full-year and fourth quarter
operating and financial results; production increase of 44
percent to 22.2 mmboe
* Q4 loss per share $0.94
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Pdc energy inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $ 725
million- $ 775 million
* Pdc energy inc sees 2017 production 30.0 mmboe - 33.0
mmboe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: