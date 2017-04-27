BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 PDF Solutions Inc:
* PDF Solutions® reports first fiscal quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $24.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $27.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nevado Resources Corp - Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as president and chief executive officer as well as director
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors