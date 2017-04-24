April 24 PDL BioPharma Inc:
* PDL BioPharma announces settlement of Keytruda patent
infringement lawsuit with Merck
* PDL BioPharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Merck will
pay company a one time, lump-sum payment of $19.5 million
* PDL BioPharma Inc - company will grant Merck a fully
paid-up, royalty free, non-exclusive license to certain of
company's Queen et al
* PDL BioPharma Inc - in addition, parties agreed to dismiss
all claims in relevant legal proceedings
* PDL BioPharma Inc - as a result of settlement, expect to
recognize $19.5 million in license revenue for q2 ending june
30, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: