UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 PDL Biopharma Inc:
* PDL Biopharma announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $45.4 million
* Pdl biopharma inc- cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $409.3 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $242.1 million at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.