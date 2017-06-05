BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 Pdl Biopharma Inc
* Says announced that its subsidiary, noden pharma dac received a paragraph iv notice letter
* Pdl biopharma - letter advised that anchen pharmaceuticals submitted an abbreviated new drug application to u.s. Fda
* Pdl biopharma - anchen sought fda authorization to manufacture and market generic tekturna aliskiren hemifumarate tablets, 150 mg and 300 mg, in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.