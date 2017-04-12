UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 12 (Reuters)
* PDL Community Bancorp files for offering of up to 7.2 million shares of its common stock at $10.00 per share - sec filing
* PDL Community Bancorp - offering in connection with reorganization of ponce de leon federal bank into mutual holding company form of ownership Source text: (bit.ly/2o7ziFz)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
TOKYO, June 15 The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data left investors wondering if the Federal Reserve would be able to follow up its latest rate hike with another later this year.