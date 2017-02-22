BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
Feb 22 Peabody Energy Corp:
* Peabody Energy -Australian Competition And Consumer Commission issued statement of issues in relation to transaction between Peabody Australia and South32 Aluminum
* Peabody Energy Corp - co does not expect ultimate outcome of transaction to impact expected timing of company's emergence from bankruptcy - SEC filing
* Peabody Energy Corp says ACCC said in its statement that it is continuing to review the transaction
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.