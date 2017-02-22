Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 22 Peabody Energy Corp:
* Peabody Energy-on Feb 19, Peabody Twentymile Mining was issued imminent danger order under section 107(a) of Federal Mine Safety And Health Act of 1977
* Peabody Energy Corp - mine involved in the order was Twentymile mine located in Routt County, Colorado - SEC filing
* Peabody-Inspector from mine safety and health administration alleged that miner failed to de-energize coal feeder before removing metal from moving conveyor
* Peabody Energy Corp - miner was removed from area and order was terminated without injury to any employees or damage to any equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage: