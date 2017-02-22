Feb 22 Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody Energy-on Feb 19, Peabody Twentymile Mining was issued imminent danger order under section 107(a) of Federal Mine Safety And Health Act of 1977

* Peabody Energy Corp - mine involved in the order was Twentymile mine located in Routt County, Colorado - SEC filing

* Peabody-Inspector from mine safety and health administration alleged that miner failed to de-energize coal feeder before removing metal from moving conveyor

* Peabody Energy Corp - miner was removed from area and order was terminated without injury to any employees or damage to any equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))