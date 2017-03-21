March 21 Peach Property Group AG:
* FY earnings before taxes were also significantly higher
than in previous year (3.3 million Swiss francs) at 15.5 million
Swiss francs ($15.53 million)
* FY earnings after taxes vastly improved to 10.4 million
francs after 1.2 million francs in previous year
* Expansion to continue in 2017
* FY rental income up by over 7% to 9.2 million Swiss francs
* Peach property group has confirmed positive outlook for
2017 and is expecting its profitable growth to continue in
current financial year.
($1 = 0.9979 Swiss francs)
