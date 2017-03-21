March 21 Peach Property Group AG:

* FY earnings before taxes were also significantly higher than in previous year (3.3 million Swiss francs) at 15.5 million Swiss francs ($15.53 million)

* FY earnings after taxes vastly improved to 10.4 million francs after 1.2 million francs in previous year

* Expansion to continue in 2017

* FY rental income up by over 7% to 9.2 million Swiss francs

* Peach property group has confirmed positive outlook for 2017 and is expecting its profitable growth to continue in current financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9979 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)