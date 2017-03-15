March 15 Peach Property Group AG
* Acquires 1,114 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia -
consolidated target rent increases by 35 percent to 22 million
Swiss francs ($21.80 million) p.a.
* Target rental income of 5.7 million Swiss francs p.a.
* Purchase agreement for a residential portfolio with
approx. 73,000 m^2 of residential space in Oberhausen and
Duisburg certified, rentable residential space increases to more
than 283,500 m^2
* Properties are being sold by a major German real estate
company; it has been agreed not to disclose purchase price
($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs)
