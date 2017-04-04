April 4 Peach Property Group AG:
* Resolves capital increase; Kreissparkasse Biberach becomes
new anchor investor with 7.8 pct shares
* Says 422,554 new registered shares issued from authorised
capital
* Proceeds will be used to finance acquisitions in
residential real estate in germany
* First day of trading of new shares - 7 April 2017
* Kreissparkasse Biberach becomes Peach Property Group AG's
second largest shareholder with 7.8 pct
* Says gross proceeds from issue totals 6.9 million Swiss
francs ($6.89 million)
