Feb 24 Pearson Plc

* Initiated processes to explore a potential partnership for its english language learning business Wall Street English

* Initiated processes to explore possible sale of its english language learning business GEDU

* Processes are at an early stage and there is no certainty that they will lead to transactions

* Pearson has appointed moelis & company to advise on both of the processes

* China remains a significant market for pearson. Pearson will continue to fully own and manage its successful learning services business.