BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 15 Pediapharm Inc
* Pediapharm arranges private placement of units for $5,000,000
* Pediapharm Inc - agreed to a non-brokered private placement of 14.7 million units of company at a price of $0.34 per unit
* Pediapharm Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to secure new business opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian stocks rose on Monday, shaking off Wall Street's subdued performance on Friday, and sterling was steady after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, killing at least one person, as markets braced for the start of Brexit talks.