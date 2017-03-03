March 3 Peekaboo Beans Inc
* Peekaboo Beans announces U.S. expansion and $6m financing
* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Company will issue up to 6.7 million
units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit
* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Intends to use proceeds from offering
and non-brokered offering for U.S. expansion and expanding
operations in Eastern Canada
* Peekaboo Beans - Plans to expand independent sales network
into United States; anticipated that Peekaboo Beans will
initially launch in fall 2017
