June 15 Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* AGM approves EUR 1.30/share dividend paid from 2016 profit (versus previous payout of EUR 1.25/share)

* record date Oct 13

* payment date Oct 26

* AGM approves reducing share capital by cancelling 465,541 pieces of own shares held by Pegas

* company ran buyback for up to 5 percent of shares until 2016

* after reduction, share capital will be constituted by 8,763,859 shares having a nominal value of 1.24 EUR each