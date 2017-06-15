UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* AGM approves EUR 1.30/share dividend paid from 2016 profit (versus previous payout of EUR 1.25/share)
* record date Oct 13
* payment date Oct 26
* AGM approves reducing share capital by cancelling 465,541 pieces of own shares held by Pegas
* company ran buyback for up to 5 percent of shares until 2016
* after reduction, share capital will be constituted by 8,763,859 shares having a nominal value of 1.24 EUR each Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources