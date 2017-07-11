FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens buys land for new plant in South Africa
July 11, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens buys land for new plant in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* says concluded a purchase contract for land for the construction of a production plant in South Africa

* says selected a land parcel owned by the City of Cape Town located in the Atlantis industrial zone in the Western Cape province

* "The land purchase represents a very important step for our South African project. I am therefore very happy that we managed to sign the purchase contract in line with our schedule," CEO Frantisek Rezac says in release

* said in March it expected operation to start at end of 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

