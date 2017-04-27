BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 Pegasus Publishing SA:
* Fy 2016 turnover at 40.5 million euros ($44.00 million)versus 44.0 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 net loss at 25.4 million euros versus loss 63.5 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 EBITDA loss at 15.2 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 7.0 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 0.6 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2p7JYb9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement