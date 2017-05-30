May 30 Pegasystems Inc

* Pegasystems extends current share repurchase program

* Pegasystems inc - ‍expiration date of current repurchase program has been extended from june 30, 2017 to june 30, 2018​

* Pegasystems inc- ‍amount remaining in current program is approximately $36.4 million​