* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Pegatron Corp
* Says unit Pegaglobe (Kunshan) Co Ltd buys equipment worth T$411.4 million ($13.36 million) from Installation Engineering Co Ltd of First Bureau Group of CSCEC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.8020 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07