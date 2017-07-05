BRIEF-BBX Capital Corp says approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange
* BBX Capital Corporation approved for listing on the new york stock exchange
July 5 PEGROCO INVEST AB (PUBL)
* PROCEEDS FROM COMMON SHARES ISSUE AMOUNT TO SEK 78 MILLION
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AT SEK 18,40 PR SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders
COLOMBO, July 6 Sri Lankan stocks on Thursday edged up from a near one-week closing low hit in the previous session, buoyed by industrial and telecom shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.