April 11 PEGROCO INVEST AB (PUBL)

* BOARD PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* AT FULL SUBSCRIPTION WILL RAISE PROCEEDS OF SEK 50 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS SEK 18.40PER SHARE , WHICH REPRESENTS SEK 18.37 PREMIUM