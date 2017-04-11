BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 PEGROCO INVEST AB (PUBL)
* BOARD PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE
* AT FULL SUBSCRIPTION WILL RAISE PROCEEDS OF SEK 50 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS SEK 18.40PER SHARE , WHICH REPRESENTS SEK 18.37 PREMIUM Source text: bit.ly/2p2aDEd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility