May 10 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao)

* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys

* "Our aim is a result at the end of the year that is close to that from last year," Luigi Lovaglio tells reporters, adding the profit could be slightly lower Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig)