March 31 Peking University Resources Holdings Co Ltd

* Xie Ke Hai resigned as executive director with effect from 31 march 2017

* Shi Hua and Liao Hang were appointed as executive directors

* Wei Jun Min and Xie Ke Hai resigned as executive directors with effect from 31 march 2017