BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 Peking University Resources Holdings Co Ltd
* Xie Ke Hai resigned as executive director with effect from 31 march 2017
* Shi Hua and Liao Hang were appointed as executive directors
* Wei Jun Min and Xie Ke Hai resigned as executive directors with effect from 31 march 2017
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles