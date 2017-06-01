BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 Pele Mountain Resources Inc:
* Pele Mountain announces an loi with Enirgi Group, management changes and the sale of Eco Ridge
* Pele Mountain Resources Inc - Rob Scargill has been appointed as Pele's interim president and CEO
* Pele Mountain- terms of LOI include that Enirgi will be issued 85-percent ownership of pele on a fully-diluted basis
* Pele Mountain - Pele's board has concluded that due to continuing weak uranium and rare earth prices, Eco Ridge remains uneconomic
* Pele Mountain - intention to proceed with consolidation of common shares on basis of 10 for 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision