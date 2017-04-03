BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding Co's Q1 revenue $72.7 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces dividend increase, $325 million pipeline expansion and provides updated 2018 outlook
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Board of directors approved a 6.25 percent increase in its monthly common share dividend rate
* Expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Is revising its estimated capital cost savings and scope optimizations to approximately $275 million
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Expects to deliver on its projection of nearly doubling 2015 adjusted EBITDA by 2018
* Pembina Pipeline - Announced $325 million expansion of pipeline infrastructure between Lator, Alberta and Namao, Alberta, related to phase III expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* Argan Inc says independent directors and compensation committee urge stockholders to vote for say on pay proposal - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).