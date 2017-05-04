BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina pipeline corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 results
* Pembina pipeline corp says qtrly total volume 2,010 mboe/d versus 1,804 mboe/d
* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly earnings per share $0.49
* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly revenue $1,485 million versus $1,017 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pembina pipeline corp - "by next year in 2018", expect adjusted ebitda to reach approximately $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion
* Pembina pipeline - "by next year in 2018" expect adjusted ebitda to increases to $2.55 to $2.75 billion, should transaction with veresen successfully close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.