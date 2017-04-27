April 27 Pendragon Plc:

* Q1 underlying profit before tax increased by 17.6 percent

* Strong start to 2017 with significant growth in key market areas of aftersales and used

* Remain on track to achieve long term target of doubling used vehicle revenues by 2021

* Had over 8 million visitors to evanshalshaw.com and stratstone.com in q1 as online business continues to grow