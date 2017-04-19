April 19 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Song Xueyun, parties acting in concert plan to invest up to 470 million yuan ($68.25 million) to increase shareholdings in the company in next six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pBTnG2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8861 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)