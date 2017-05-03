BRIEF-Eastern Platinum Limited reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Eastern Platinum Limited reports annual results for 2016 and q1-2017
May 2 Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales
* Pengrowth energy corp - company delivered q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share
* Pengrowth energy corp - since start of 2017 pengrowth has closed or expects to close $707 million of asset sales
* Pengrowth energy corp - achieved q1 average daily production of 52,957 boe per day
* Pengrowth energy corp - at end of quarter, pengrowth elected to close out its 2017 oil risk management contracts at a cost of $12.7 million
* Pengrowth energy corp - "at this time has no oil risk management contracts in place"
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.