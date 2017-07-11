FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp-

* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees ‍2017 average daily production 41,500 to 43,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍olds/garrington area assets are expected to generate 2017 average daily production of 13,875 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees ‍2017 total capital expenditures $125 million​

* Pengrowth Energy - entered agreement with a private company owned by a large canadian life insurance co for sale of its olds/garrington area assets

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - purchaser of second Swan Hills sales package has indicated that it is unable to complete its financing for acquisition

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍has given notice of termination of sale agreement announced on march 20​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - Pengrowth will recommence its efforts to sell Swan Hills assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.