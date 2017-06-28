June 28 Penn Virginia Corp

* Penn Virginia Corporation provides operational update and announces borrowing base increase to $200 million

* Penn Virginia - borrowing base under credit facility was increased from $128 million to $200 million pursuant to spring 2017 semi-annual borrowing base redetermination

* Penn Virginia Corp says Penn Virginia's total liquidity is currently estimated at $169 million with $37 million drawn on credit facility

* Penn Virginia Corp says next scheduled borrowing base redetermination will be in October 2017