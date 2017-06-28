BRIEF-Customers Bancorp announces upsizing & pricing of $100 mln, 3.95% senior notes offering
* Customers Bancorp announces upsizing and pricing of $100 million, 3.95% senior notes offering
June 28 Penn Virginia Corp
* Penn Virginia Corporation provides operational update and announces borrowing base increase to $200 million
* Penn Virginia - borrowing base under credit facility was increased from $128 million to $200 million pursuant to spring 2017 semi-annual borrowing base redetermination
* Penn Virginia Corp says Penn Virginia's total liquidity is currently estimated at $169 million with $37 million drawn on credit facility
* Penn Virginia Corp says next scheduled borrowing base redetermination will be in October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 29 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax will foray into the mortgage broking business, following a similar move by rival News Corp, at a time when regulators are tightening the screws on bank lending in the country's red-hot property market.
(Recasts with real gains) June 28 Brazil's real firmed sharply on Wednesday after the resignation of a Senate leader and harsh critic of President Michel Temer was seen as boosting the chances that Brazilian lawmakers will approve a labor overhaul. A growing corruption scandal has fueled bets about delays to the implementation of planned reforms to Brazil's pension system and labor laws, which investors say are necessary to help end the country's worst recession ever. Th