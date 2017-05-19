BRIEF-Enerflex to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
May 19 PennTex Midstream Partners Lp:
* PennTex's board of directors to review unsolicited tender offer from Energy Transfer Partners
* PennTex Midstream-confirmed affiliate & owner of GP commenced tender offer to buy units representing LP interests in partnership for $20.00/unit in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing
* Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office