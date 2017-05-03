BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc:
* Pennymac Financial Services - on April 28, co through its units entered into a third amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Pennymac Financial Services - agreement committed to April 27, 2018, together with certain master repurchase agreement dated as of Dec 19 2016
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - agreement provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - maximum combined committed purchase price under repurchase agreement and VFN repurchase agreement is $700 million Source text: (bit.ly/2p9U3lr) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.