May 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc:

* Pennymac Financial Services - on April 28, co through its units entered into a third amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing

* Pennymac Financial Services - agreement committed to April 27, 2018, together with certain master repurchase agreement dated as of Dec 19 2016

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - agreement provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - maximum combined committed purchase price under repurchase agreement and VFN repurchase agreement is $700 million