BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - roll-up facility is committed to April 27, 2018
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - roll-up facility together with re-warehouse facility provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2pZQpyE) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.