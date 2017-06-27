June 27 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - company intends to apply to list series B preferred shares on New York stock exchange under symbol "PMT PRB."

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust-pricing of underwritten public offering of 7 million of 8.00 percent series B preferred shares for proceeds of $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: