BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences enters into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock
* Applied DNA Sciences says entered into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock with group of investors
June 27 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust :
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - company intends to apply to list series B preferred shares on New York stock exchange under symbol "PMT PRB."
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust-pricing of underwritten public offering of 7 million of 8.00 percent series B preferred shares for proceeds of $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement
June 28 U.S. mortgage applications recorded their steepest weekly decline in six months last week, even as most borrowing costs on home loans held steady, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday.