July 7 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
:
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on june 30, co
through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase
agreement, dated as of november 20, 2012
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - under terms of
amendment, pennymac operating partnership was added as a seller
under the repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - under terms, maximum
aggregate purchase price provided for thereunder was increased
to $600 million - sec filing
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - obligations of pmc
and pop under repurchase agreement are fully guaranteed by
company
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - obligations of co's
2 units under repurchase agreement are fully guaranteed by
company
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust-under terms, maximum
aggregate purchase price increased, the uncommitted amount of
which was increased to $350 million
Source text (bit.ly/2uA9C9e)
