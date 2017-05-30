May 30 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

* Pennymac mortgage investment-‍on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016​

* Pennymac mortgage investment- ‍pursuant to amendment, maximum amount provided for in repurchase agreement increased from $200 million to $500 million​