BRIEF-Italy's doBank to close IPO ahead of time, start trading on July 14
* will close IPO offer period ahead of time, on July 12 at 11 CET
July 6 Pensare Acquisition Corp
* Blank check company, Pensare Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tUnwGi) Further company coverage: [Pensare Acquisition Corp]
* Egalet announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
* Egalet announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants