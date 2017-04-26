April 26 Penske Automotive Group Inc:

* Penske Automotive reports record first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same-store retail revenue decreases 2.2%

* Penske Automotive Group Inc - qtrly revenue increases 5.3% to $5.1 billion

* Qtrly total same-store units retailed declined 0.4%

* Penske Automotive Group Inc says excluding foreign exchange impact, total revenue would have increased 11.3% to $5.4 billion in quarter

* Q1 revenue view $4.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penske Automotive Group Inc says foreign exchange negatively impacted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders by $0.09 in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: