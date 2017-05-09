BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Penumbra Inc:
* Penumbra inc - qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $71.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $73.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.1 million
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016