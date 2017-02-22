BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Penumbra Inc:
* Independent study supports use of Penumbra aspiration as frontline thrombectomy therapy for acute ischemic stroke
* 85.4 percent of patients treated with Penumbra's aspiration system achieved primary endpoint of TICI 2b/3 at end of procedure
* 63% patients treated with aspiration system achieved secondary endpoint of TICI 2b/3 after frontline treatment versus 67.7% with stent retrievers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V