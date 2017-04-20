BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
April 20 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd
* Aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance Company from 1 January 2017 To 31 March 2017 RMB64.426 billion
* Aggregate premiums income for PICC Property And Casualty Company from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017 were RMB88.52 billion
* Aggregate premiums income of PICC Health Insurance Company Limited for period from 1 Jan To 31 March was rmb16.87 billion
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million