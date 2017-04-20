April 20 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd

* Aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance Company from 1 January 2017 To 31 March 2017 RMB64.426 billion

* Aggregate premiums income for PICC Property And Casualty Company from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017 were RMB88.52 billion

* Aggregate premiums income of PICC Health Insurance Company Limited for period from 1 Jan To 31 March was rmb16.87 billion