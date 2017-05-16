BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
May 16 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd :
* Proposes to apply for an initial public offering and listing of company's A shares on Shanghai Stock Exchange
* Proposal for a share offering has been approved by Board and will be submitted to EGM for consideration and approval
* Offering size of A shares to not exceed 4.60 billion shares with par value of RMB1 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.