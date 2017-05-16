May 16 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd :

* Proposes to apply for an initial public offering and listing of company's A shares on Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Proposal for a share offering has been approved by Board and will be submitted to EGM for consideration and approval

* Offering size of A shares to not exceed 4.60 billion shares with par value of RMB1 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: